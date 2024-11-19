Peterborough United striker to leave for £5 million, Wrexham sign Championship striker for £4.5 million and Spurs are chasing Stockport County star

By Alan Swann
Published 19th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
Louie Barry celebrates his goal for Stockport County against Wrexham. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.
An international break and a transfer window looming large means football’s rumour mill is in full swing.

Our sister paper the Yorkshire Post even turned to AI (Artificial Intelligence) for some January transfer predictions, one of which was Posh striker Ricky-Jade Jones leaving for Sheffield United in a £5 million deal which could prove to be far from the craziest suggestion.

Other League One transfers predicted by the likes of ChatGPT, Gemini and Bing AI include...

Wrexham signing Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford for £4.5 million. Normal sources did suggest on Monday that Wrexham’s Hollywood owners were ready to splash the cash to purchase a new striker as Paul Mullin is struggling at League One level and former Posh star Jack Marriott is injured.

Patrick Bamford. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

Striker Ali Al-Hamadi will leave Ipswich Town and join Charlton Athletic on loan and forward Richard Kone will leave League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers and join Swansea City of the Championship for £4.5 million.

Human-inspired transfer rumours already this week include Spurs’ apparent interest in Stockport County’s former Aston Villa and Barcelona forward Louie Barry. Barry scored the only goal in a win over Wrexham on Saturday to take him to the top of the League One scoring charts with 11 goals, one more than Posh star Kwame Poku.

