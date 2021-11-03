Peterborough United striker Jonson Clare-Harris is back and he’s up for the fight, big games at the bottom of the Championship and a big name linked with the manager’s post at a relegation rival
Johnson Clarke-Harris is primed and ready to join the fight to establish Peterborough United as a Championship club.
Clarke-Harris scored his first open play goal of the season to rescue a point from a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield at the Weston Homes Stadium last night (November 2). The substitute, who returned from a four-game suspension in the weekend loss at Swansea, headed home a perfect Harrison Burrows cross six minutes from time.
The point kept Posh in 20th place and moved them six points clear of the drop zone although all the teams below them are in action tonight (Wednesday). If Cardiff beat QPR at home they will overtake Posh on goal difference and if Hull manage to cause a big shock at West Brom the gap between Posh and the drop zone will be just three points.
Bottom two Barnsley and Derby County also meet at Oakwell. Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was linked with the manager’s job at Barnsley yesterday.
Clarke-Harris has the blinkers on though. His immediate ambition is to get back in the starting line-up and stay there to help Posh climb the table. He’s a possible starter for the game against free-scoring Fulham at London Road on Saturday.
“It was a long five weeks for me,” Clarke-Harris admitted. “But the lads played well and I understood why I wasn’t straight back into the team. I was pleased to make an impact last night, happy to score and chip in, but I’ve always said points for the team is more important than anything else. That’s my motivation.
“My aim now is to get back into the team and stay there. I will work as I can for my teammates and the boss. I’m just so happy to be part of a team that works so hard for each other.
“My game is physical. I occupy defenders and I want to fight them. I can then bring better players into the game.”