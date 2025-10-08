Peterborough United striker Gustav Lindgren gives his take on being dropped from the first team squad

Peterborough United striker Gustav Lindgren has given his take on dropping out of the first team picture in recent weeks.

Lindgren has struggled for form this season and was dropped from the squad entirely for Posh’s defeat at Bolton on Saturday. This followed a start on Tuesday in the Vertu Trophy against Aston Villa U21s, in which he was taken off at half time with Posh trailing 1-0.

After this, Lingdren was contacted by Swedish media and asked about his current situation at the club.

He told Fotbollskanalen that it was his desire to play for the 21s if he was not going to be involved with the first team and that he informed Darren Ferguson of this.

He was not willing to discuss conversations between himself and the manager about why he was left out at Bolton, simply stating: “I don’t know if I want to go into it to be honest. He has his opinion and I have mine.”

He did though state that the possibility of him leaving in January has arisen but that is far from a certainty and that he is happy to wait for his opportunity.

He said: “Of course leaving in January It has come up many times but football can change very quickly,”

“It is difficult to gather momentum when you come on. It is easier when you start every week, but the times I have come on I think I contribute energy. I have done well, or quite okay, but of course I could have done better.”

“Over time I know that my qualities will show. I hope they appreciate them. If you are patient, things will probably turn around quite quickly.”

Lindgren is yet to score in 12 appearances in all competitions this season and has three goals in total during his 29 games for the club.