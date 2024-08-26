Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United striker Kabongo Tshimanga has completed his loan move to League Two side Swindon Town.

The Robins will take the 26 year-old for the rest of this season after increasing their initial offer regarding payment of the player’s wages to a level acceptable to Posh.

Posh had accepted offers from two National League clubs for Tshimanga, but the player wanted to stay in the Football League.

Posh are also keen to shift transfer listed players David Ajiboye and Romoney Crichlow before the transfer window shuts at 11pm on Friday, August 30.