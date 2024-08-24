Peterborough United striker closing in on move to League Two club
The PT will report every League One transfer and rumour, plus the movement of any old Posh players right here on our summer blog
Keep checking back for updates.
Posh summer blog
Key Events
- Summer transfer window now open!
- Many signings now expected
- Posh and League One updates here
League One latest August 24
Charlton Athletic have signed Jamaica international Kaheim Dixon for an undisclosed fee from Jamaican club Arnett Gardens.
Lincoln City have signed wide player Erik Ring from AIK Stockholm on a four-year contract. He’s a Swedish under 21 international.
Kabongo on the move
The Swindon Advertiser are reporting Kabongo Tshimanga is going to join the Robins on loan from Posh for the rest of the season.
Wycombe have signed midfielder Aaron Morley on loan from Bolton until the end of the season.
Stockport County have signed former Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood on a free transfer.
Cambridge United signing
Cambridge United have signed defender Emmanuel Longelo on loan from fellow League One side Birmingham City for the rest of the season. It’s an 11th signing of the summer by the relegation favourites. Longelo had been expected to join Barnsley earlier this summer.
Reading are trying to sign Everton defender Reece Welch on loan.
Good move for Siriki
Reports suggest former Posh winger Siriki Dembele is having a medical at Blackburn Rovers after the Championship club agreed a fee with Birmingham City.
Cameron Humphreys has joined Wycombe Wanderers on loan from Ipswich. Humphreys was wrongly linked with a move to Posh.
Reading winger Femi Azeez has completed his move to Millwall.
Cambridge signing
Cambridge United have signed Bristol City midfielder Josh Stokes on a season-long loan. The 20 year-old moved to City from Aldershot last season.
League One managerial change
Neil Critchley has been sacked as Blackpool manager two games into the League One season.
Former Posh loanee George Moncur has joined National League Southend on a season-long loan from Orient. He made his debut for The Shrimpers in a National League win over Boston United.
Blow for Reading
Millwall have agreed a fee for Reading winger Femi Azeez. He is due to have a medical on Wednesday.
Posh deny Ipswich midfielder link
Posh have denied any interest in Ipswich Town midfielder Cameron Humphreys. Posh and League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers were linked with a loan move for the 20 year-old earlier this week.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson told the PT on Tuesday he was not trying to sign any more midfielders.
Cobblers making moves
Northampton Town have signed 20 year-old Tunisian midfielder Samy Chouchane on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion for the remainder of the season.It’s an 11th summer signing for the Cobblers.
Leyton Orient have signed versatile forward Jamie Donley on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur.
League One latest August 16
Exeter City, who host Posh on August 24, have signed young Brighton forward Kamari Doyle on loan.
Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley is a reported loan target for Northampton Town, Crawley Town, Gillingham, and Newport County.
Wigan are understood to be one of several clubs monitoring St Johnstone forward Adama Sidibeh.
Szmodics move to Premier League confirmed
Reports have confirmed former Posh forward Sammie Szmodics will join Premier League Ipswich Town before the weekend.
The Tractor Boys are understood to have paid Blackburn Rovers around £10 million for a 28 year-old the Championship club signed from Posh for £1.8 million two years ago.
Posh can expect a healthy payment from the sell-on clause they inserted to the deal when Szmodics left. Reports in Blackburn tonight have suggested that’s 10% of the profit which, if the quoted sale figures are correct would be around £820k.
In Szmodics’ last 50 games for Blackburn he scored a staggering 36 goals. He will now link up again with another ex-Posh man Jack Taylor as newly-promoted Ipswich Town prepare to open their Premier League season at home to Liverpool on Saturday.
Rotherham complete signing
Winger Mallik Wilks has completed his move to Rotherham United from Sheffield Wednesday. It’s a season-long loan deal.
League One latest August 15
Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is the favourite to over manager’s job at Championships ide Preston North End. Ryan Lowe left Preston after their first game of the season,
League One latest August 15
Rotherham United are reportedly close to signing Sheffield Wednesday forward Mallik Wilks.
Birmingham have seen a bid of around £2.6 million for Portimonense defender Filipe Relvas rejected.
Crawley have signed forward Tola Showunmi USA-based Louisville City.
League One latest August 14
Mihaly Kata - a midfielder for the Hungarian national team - is a reported target of Charlton Athletic.
Bristol Rovers are set to sign defender Lino Sousa of Aston Villa on loan,
League One latest August 14
Wigan have accepted a bid from Hull City for star defender Charlie Hughes.
Stoke have had a bid for Reading star Femi Azeez rejected by Reading.
Ex-Posh player drops into step 3 football
Former Posh full-back Kgosi Ntlhe has joined Banbury United of the Southern League Premier Division Central. Banbury rivals this season include Spalding United and Stamford AFC.
Nthle (30) emerged from the Posh Academy and is a former South African international. He made 89 Posh appearances and scored five goals, including 14 appearances in and one goal in the Championship.
Swindon confirm interest in Kabongo
League Two side Swindon have confirmed their interest in transfer-listed Posh striker Kabongo Tshimanga.
Robins boss Mark Kennedy said: “We would love to have him. We would like to bring him in if we could, I don’t see the point in hiding that.
“I would imagine that we are one of a load of people looking at him as he has a great goalscoring record and people have paid a lot of money for him.
“I am not sure what has gone on there, it is none of my business, and like all good strikers, if someone like him is available then we are 100 per cent in for him. He is somebody that we really like.”
Posh rejected a bid from Swindon recently, but have accepted two bids from National League clubs. Tshimanga wants to stay in the Football League, although Posh have told him he will be dropped to the under 21 squad if he refuses to leave London Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.