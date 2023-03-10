News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United star wins 'Goal of the Month' nomination

Peterborough United midfielder Hector Kyprianou’s wonder goal at Forest Green Rovers as earned him a ‘goal of the month’ nomination.

By Alan Swann
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Hector Kyprianou scores for Posh at Forest Green. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Hector Kyprianou scores for Posh at Forest Green. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Kyprianou’s individual excellence sealed a 2-0 Posh win and a nomination for League One’s ‘goal of the month’ competition for February.

Other conteders are Nathan Broadhead for Ipswich v Sheffield Wednesday, Elliott Bonds for Cheltenham v Cambridge United and Ben House for Lincoln City v Forest Green.

Fans can vote for their favourite goal on the EFL website.

Voting closes at 5pm on Monday (March 13) with the winner announced next Friday (March 17).

