Peterborough United star returns from a ‘scary’ injury and can’t wait to help his side have a successful Championship season

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United on his return from injury. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Taylor was a surprise presence on the Posh substitutes’ bench for yesterday’s (August 28) fixture against West Bromwich Albion at the Weston Homes Stadium. He came on at half-time as Posh suffered an agonising defeat to a goal in the 94th minute.

It was a first appearance of the season for the 23 year-old and a Championship debut. He had been sidelined by a recurrence of a hamstring problem suffered in the pre-season friendly at Portsmouth on July 31.

“It was good to be back obviously, but I’m distraught by how the game ended,” Taylor said. “We deserved a point.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We knew they would play very direct, but we coped with it perfectly until the last minute goal. We should still be proud of how we set up and how we played. If we keep digging in like that then things will turn in our favour.

“I was pleased to make my Championship debut and adrenaline got me through it.

“I’ve worked hard to get back. I was in all summer for strengthening work. I was so scared at Portsmouth because it was so painful. It turned out to be inflammation of an old injury, but touch wood I can keep it strong now and get back to playing regularly.

“Being ready for the Sheffield United game is the aim now.”