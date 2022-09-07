Peterborough United star nominated for player-of-the-month award
Peterborough United’s assist king Joe Ward has been nominated for the League One player-of-the-month award for August.
According to the EFL, Ward set up three goals in August for Jonson Clarke-Harris - from a floated cross, a skimming low ball and by winning a penalty. The rampaging wing-back also found time to gallop forward and score a beauty against Morecambe.
The other nominations are strikers Sam Smith and Aaron Collins of Cambridge United and Bristol Rovers respectively and Sheffield Wednesday wing-back Liam Palmer.
The manger-of-the-month candidates are Danny Cowley (Portsmouth), Kieran McKenna (Ipswich), Darren Moore (Sheffield Wed) and Steven Schumacher (Plymouth).