Peterborough United star Jack Taylor misses out on Ireland selection

​Peterborough United star Jack Taylor has missed out on selection for Ireland’s European Championship qualifier against Greece in Athens on Friday.
By Alan Swann
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 16:33 BST
Jack Taylor.

​Taylor is one of two players to be left out of Ireland’s 23-man squad.

The 24 year-old midfielder will hope for better luck when Ireland host Gibraltar in another qualifying match in Dublin on Monday (June 19).

If he wins a first senior cap he will be the 21st player to play full international football while a Posh player.

Taylor has played regularly for Ireland under 21s in the past, but his one senior call-up didn’t lead to an appearance.

Taylor enjoyed a strong finish to last season and he was watched by Ireland boss Stephen Kenny when he scored in a 2-0 Posh win at Barnsley on the final day of the regular League One campaign.

Taylor is expected to leave Posh in a multi-million pound transfer this summer.

He was once valued at £10 million by Posh, but it’s thought they would accept a much lower fee now.

Championship side Ipswich Town are the frontrunners for his signature.

Former Posh centre-back Gaby Zakuani is the most capped player while on Posh’s books with 20 appearances for DR Congo.

The most recent capped Posh players are Ollie Norburn (Grenada) and Idris Kanu (Sierra Leone).

The full list of capped Posh players: Zakuani, Craig Morgan, James Quinn, Grant McCann, Tony Millington, Andre Boucaud, Trevor Anderson, Danny Sonner, Sagi Burton, Adam Newton, Calum Willock, Ollie Conmy, Helgi Danielsson, Craig Mackail-Smith, George Boyd, Kgosi Ntlhe, Frank Rankmore, Michael Smith, Norburn, Kanu.

