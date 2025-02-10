Kwame Poku in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United star Kwame Poku might not be back in time for the crunch League One relegation battle against Shrewsbury Town at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were mixed messages coming out of this afternoon’s press conference with manager Darren Ferguson’s ahead of the tough Tuesday night trip to Charlton Athletic.

The boss said Poku was on schedule to be ready to return at the end of February, but that he would have to tread gently with the player he believes is the best in League One. Ferguson said he planned to use Poku in the final dozen games of the season which would be from March 8 when title-chasing Wycombe Wanderers are due at the Weston Homes Stadium, as the rescheduled fixture at home to Birmingham City is set to be played in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh host relegation rivals Shrewsbury on March 1. Poku has not played since damaging his hamstring on December 4. Posh have won two of 12 League One games without him. Jadel Katongo returned from a hamstring injury earlier this month and promptly suffered a recurrence after a 20-minute appearance at Bristol Rovers.

"Kwame is on schedule,” Ferguson insisted. “He’s looking good for the end of the month, but I will have to go gently with him as we can’t afford another injury.

"I’m looking at the last dozen games for him whether that’s starting or with us building up his minutes. It’s going to be a massive bonus for us when he returns as he is the best player in League One, but just because he’s back doesn’t mean we are automatically going to start winning again. Every team in the division would miss him, but we can’t use his absence as an excuse. We have to find a way of winning games without him, especially away from home.

"Our next four games, including the Trophy semi-final, are away.”

Posh will know who they face in the semi-final of the Vertu Trophy tomorrow night when Wrexham host Bolton Wanderers. Posh travel to the winners in week commencing February 24.