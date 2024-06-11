Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United star ​Hector Kyprianou was on the winning side in an international match for just the second time on Tuesday.

​The 23 year-old won his eighth Cyprus cap in a friendly in San Marino and played 90 minutes as one of three centre-backs in a 4-1 win.

The only other Cyprus win to involve Kyprianou was a 1-0 friendly success at home to Lithuania last November.

The other six matches ended in five defeats and a draw. Kyprianou was taken off after an hour of a friendly in Moldova last weekend. Cyrpus led 2-1 when he went off, but went on to lose 3-2.

Hector Kyprianou (right) in action for Cyrpus. Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images.

Hector’s international results.

Lost 4-0 home to Norway

Lost 4-0 away to Georgia.

Lost 3-1 home to Spain

Won 1-0 home to Lithuania

Drew 1-1 home to Latvia

Lost 2-0 home to Serbia

Lost 3-2 away to Moldova

Won 4-1 away to San Marino.

Cyprus begin their Nations League campaign in September with games against Lithuania and Kosovo with Romania the other team in their group.

Meanwhile former Posh striker Ivan Toney is now in Germany with England’s European Championship squad who are preparing for their opening group game against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

Posh will be hoping Toney makes a big enough impact to secure a lucrative move to a top Premier League club in the summer.