Peterborough United star helps Cyprus to a rare international win and here's hoping Ivan Toney shines at the Euros
The 23 year-old won his eighth Cyprus cap in a friendly in San Marino and played 90 minutes as one of three centre-backs in a 4-1 win.
The only other Cyprus win to involve Kyprianou was a 1-0 friendly success at home to Lithuania last November.
The other six matches ended in five defeats and a draw. Kyprianou was taken off after an hour of a friendly in Moldova last weekend. Cyrpus led 2-1 when he went off, but went on to lose 3-2.
Hector’s international results.
Lost 4-0 home to Norway
Lost 4-0 away to Georgia.
Lost 3-1 home to Spain
Won 1-0 home to Lithuania
Drew 1-1 home to Latvia
Lost 2-0 home to Serbia
Lost 3-2 away to Moldova
Won 4-1 away to San Marino.
Cyprus begin their Nations League campaign in September with games against Lithuania and Kosovo with Romania the other team in their group.
Meanwhile former Posh striker Ivan Toney is now in Germany with England’s European Championship squad who are preparing for their opening group game against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.
Posh will be hoping Toney makes a big enough impact to secure a lucrative move to a top Premier League club in the summer.
Posh stand to make millions from any sell-on fee as part of the deal that took Toney to Brentford in August, 2000.