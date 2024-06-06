Kyprianou (23) has five senior Cyprus caps after making his debut against Norway in October, 2023.

Hector Kyprianou on his Cyprus debut. (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images).

Peterborough United midfielder Hector Kyprianou has been selected by Cyprus for two international friendlies.

Cyprus are in Moldova on Saturday (5pm kick off) before a game in San Marino on Tuesday, June 11 (5pm).

Cyprus begin their Nations League campaign in September with games against Lithuania and Kosovo with Romania the other team in their group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...