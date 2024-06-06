Peterborough United star earns another international call-up
Peterborough United midfielder Hector Kyprianou has been selected by Cyprus for two international friendlies.
Cyprus are in Moldova on Saturday (5pm kick off) before a game in San Marino on Tuesday, June 11 (5pm).
Cyprus begin their Nations League campaign in September with games against Lithuania and Kosovo with Romania the other team in their group.
Kyprianou (23) has five senior Cyprus caps after making his debut against Norway in October, 2023.
