Peterborough United skipper Mark Beevers could be out for eight weeks
Peterborough United captain Mark Beevers has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with a hamstring injury Posh manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed.
Beevers was forced off in the 61st minute of the 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff on Tuesday (August 17) and after Saturday’s (August 21) 1-0 defeat to Preston, Ferguson said that he expects him to miss up to two months of action.
Ferguson said: “He’s done his hamstring. It’s a Grade 2 and we expect him to miss eight weeks but to be fair, four of those are international weeks so that is the benefit you get in this league.
“If I had to put a number of games on it, I reckon six or seven. With Josh Knight coming back and Ronnie Edwards around, we feel as if we’ve got enough cover in that position. I don’t think we need to panic.”
Ferguson was also pleased to see Jack Marriott and Sammie Szmodics look sharp from the bench when they came on together in the 66th minute at Deepdale, but said that Clarke-Harris was still struggling for fitness.
Ferguson added: “Jonno is carrying two or three different things but I thought as the game went on he got stronger.
“Jack looked as sharp as he’s looked and I thought Sammie looked sharp when he came on and that’s a positive for us. They are big, big players for us so I was pleased to see Jack link-up well with Jonno.”