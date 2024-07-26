Darren Ferguson and new Peterborough United signing Jack Sparkes. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United have signed Jack Sparkes to cover for the injury of Rio Adebisi.

The summer signing has been ruled out for four months with a knee injury so Posh have swooped to sign Jack Sparkes from Championship side Portsmouth.

The 23-year-old has signed a three-year-contract after joining for an undisclosed fee.

Sparkes featured in 43 games for Pompey last season as they secured were crowned League One champions.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “He is a player that we actually met last year so he is someone we know well. He has played with Archie and Joel, another player that was at Exeter City - they are taking over this club as Joel keeps reminding me!

"He got a promotion from this league last season and I believe it is a fantastic signing for us. We brought Rio in from Crewe, we had been chasing him all summer, but unfortunately he suffered a knee injury on Tuesday night. Some of his cartilage has come away in a bit of a freak accident and he is going to be out for up to four months.

"We had to act quick. Jack was on his way to sign for another club in League One. I think it is the quickest deal I have ever done. I was on the phone to Darragh and Barry last night constantly and we managed to get it over the line.

"His agent helped, we know him, Arron Davies used to play for me and played here. We enquired about Jack last season also helped us. He will bring good experience of the league, which is important, a promotion on his CV from this division, he knows how I want to play because I met him before, he knows a few players and has a very good left-foot.

"Not only that, but he is really good at set-pieces so I think he is a really good signing. Fair play to the chairman because this wasn't in our budget to bring in another left-back, but we have had to act quick and in football, things happen for a reason, I am a big believer in that.

"We are hoping to bring in a few more players soon. Obviously we are gutted for Rio, but we will support him as he begins his rehab.”

Sparkes added: “It happened very quickly, but once I heard it was happening, it was obviously something I wanted to get done because I want to be playing regular first team football.

