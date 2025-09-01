Peterborough United sign a second defender from Wrexham

Jacob Mendy. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Peterborough United have signed left-sided defender Jacob Mendy on a season-long loan from Wrexham.

Wrexham used Mendy sparingly in their League One promotion-winning campaign last season. He started just 5 games, including a 1-0 win over Posh in December, and four more in the EFL Trophy. He played in the semi-final exit at the hands of Posh.

Mendy (28) played 77 times in total for Wrexham, scoring 6 goals, and was involved in the club’s three back-to-back promotions right through to the Championship. Wrexham are his only EFL club. He moved to North Wales from National League side Boreham Wood.

Mendy featured in the African Cup of Nations for Gambia in early 2024 and arrives at Posh after featuring for Wrexham in a Carabao Cup win at Preston North End last month.

Posh sought a left-sided defender after realising last summer’s recruit Rio Adebisi remains some way from a return after knee ligament surgery. Posh also signed left-sided centre-back Thomas O’Connor from Wrexham earlier today.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Jacob can play left-back or left-wing back and it is an area of the pitch I felt we needed to strengthen.

"Rio has been out a long time and it is going to take him a while to get up to speed and when we found out Jacob was available, it was something we wanted to explore because he has played in League One , he has promotions on his CV, he is a winner and he is a really nice lad.

"He is obviously following Thomas from Wrexham and they played alongside each other a number of times. He brings physicality and athleticism on that side of the pitch and that is good to have."