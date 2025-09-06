Recent Posh signings Jimmy-Jay Morgan (left) and Harry Leonard. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.complaceholder image
Peterborough United showed signs of improvement before falling short once again

By Alan Swann
Published 6th Sep 2025, 17:48 BST
This was a game few expected Peterborough United to win, but it will still feel like an opportunity missed.

Posh led 1-0 at promotion fancies Huddersfield Town with half an hour to go, but lost 3-2. There were signs of promise for sure, but just as obviously the problems that have plagued Darren Ferguson’s side in a most miserable start to the season remain.

Posh aren’t creating the number of chances their dominance of possession demands and they can’t deliver a complete 90-minute defensive display.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4 -Very poor.

The debutant is a confident sweeper-keeper, but it almost cost Posh two goals at the hands of a speedy striker. No saves of note, but no obvious fault for the goals, all the last one went through his legs - 5

1. ALEX BASS

The debutant is a confident sweeper-keeper, but it almost cost Posh two goals at the hands of a speedy striker. No saves of note, but no obvious fault for the goals, all the last one went through his legs - 5 Photo: Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

The Huddersfield old boy did well on the right of a back three. Unlucky to deflect a hard-hit shot into his own net to get Huddersfield in front. Taken off late on as Posh sought an equaliser - 6.5.

2. TOM LEES

The Huddersfield old boy did well on the right of a back three. Unlucky to deflect a hard-hit shot into his own net to get Huddersfield in front. Taken off late on as Posh sought an equaliser - 6.5. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES

Played in the middle of a back three which protects the young centre-back's pace issue and he did well again until losing Joe Taylor for the final goal. Used the ball well - 7.

3. GEORGE NEVETT

Played in the middle of a back three which protects the young centre-back's pace issue and he did well again until losing Joe Taylor for the final goal. Used the ball well - 7. Photo: Joe Dent

A solid defensive debut for the Wrexham loanee. Composed in possession, but his set-piece deliveries were disappointing - 7.

4. TOM O'CONNOR

A solid defensive debut for the Wrexham loanee. Composed in possession, but his set-piece deliveries were disappointing - 7. Photo: Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

