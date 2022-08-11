The Pilgrims will be a tougher opponent than either Cheltenham or Morecambe so Posh will need to adapt.
I’m sticking with the 3-4-1-2 employed in last Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to Morecambe.
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
The giant on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper has made great saves in all three of his competitive senior appearances for Posh. Harvey Cartwright could be fit enough to sit on the substitutes' bench on Saturday.
2. JOSH KNIGHT
The athletic centre-back is well suited to a place on the right of a back three. He uses the role to attack which is impressive.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
No chance of the supercool defender getting fazed by news of Chelsea's interest so he stays in the middle of my back three. Nathan Thompson is a decent alternative for this role. If anything he is more positive in his use of the ball as he likes to drive forward, although Edwards is far more likely to keep possession.
4. FRANKIE KENT
He's a very reliable defender at this level. A committed 100 per cent man week in, week out. He plays on the left of my back three.
