Posh players celebrate a goal for Ricky-Jade Jones at Plymouth on Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United should change their winning League One team!

Peterborough United should change their winning League One team for the fixture at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 4:00 pm

The Pilgrims will be a tougher opponent than either Cheltenham or Morecambe so Posh will need to adapt.

I’m sticking with the 3-4-1-2 employed in last Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to Morecambe.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

The giant on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper has made great saves in all three of his competitive senior appearances for Posh. Harvey Cartwright could be fit enough to sit on the substitutes' bench on Saturday.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales

2. JOSH KNIGHT

The athletic centre-back is well suited to a place on the right of a back three. He uses the role to attack which is impressive.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

No chance of the supercool defender getting fazed by news of Chelsea's interest so he stays in the middle of my back three. Nathan Thompson is a decent alternative for this role. If anything he is more positive in his use of the ball as he likes to drive forward, although Edwards is far more likely to keep possession.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales

4. FRANKIE KENT

He's a very reliable defender at this level. A committed 100 per cent man week in, week out. He plays on the left of my back three.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales
League OneMorecambe
Next Page
Page 1 of 3