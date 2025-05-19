Peterborough United set to miss out on a return for former defender

Posh are expected to unveil a new signing on Monday, as per manager Darren Ferguson’s post-match press conference after the 2-0 defeat at Wigan.

Posh have been linked with several players this summer including Accrington Stanley midfielder Ben Woods, Cheltenham Town winger Ethon Archer, St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk and even their former defender Josh Knight.

Woods hasn’t featured in the last two Accrington games, but Archer played for Cheltenham in their League Two loss at MK Dons on Saturday. Kirk was a second-half substitute for St Johnstone on Saturday.

Championship side Portsmouth have been reportedly interested in Knight and Kirk. The Portsmouth News has reported the highest bid received for Kirk is £500k and that Posh were the bidders. The offer was rejected.