Peterborough United set to abandon plans for a pre-season training camp

Celtic Manor.

A proposed trip to Portugal next week was abandoned because of Covid-related issues so Posh started preparing for a five-day stay at the plus Celtic Manor complex in South Wales.

But that trip is also off, again because of problems caused by the pandemic.

“It’s been the most confusing attempt to get away I’ve known,” Posh manager Darren Ferguson stated. “Portugal was scrapped for obvious reason and then were staying for five days at Celtic manor and then three. I suspect we will now stay at home.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh have often been abroad for pre-season training camps in recent years, althugh last year they were forced to stay in the UK.

Posh had arranged to play Newcastle United in Portugal this summer.

Posh now have no friendlies between playing at Bedford on Saturday (July 10) and Gillingham on July 20.

Pre-season fixture list (all away): Bedford (July 10), Gillingham (July 20), Barnet x2 (July 24), Oxford x2 (July 27) Spalding (July 28) Portsmouth (July 31), Swindon (July 31) and King’s Lynn (August 3).