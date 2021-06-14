Peterborough United set for Marcus Maddison reunion as another pre-season date confirmed

Gaby Zakuani and Marcus Maddison have teamed up again at Spalding United.

A Posh side will make the trip to the Sir Halley Stewart Field to take on the big-spending Northern Premier League Division One Midlands (Tier 8) side.

They will have in their ranks ex-Posh winger Marcus Maddison who was persuaded to make the step down from the professional ranks by his old teammate Gaby Zakuani.

Posh will send two sides to face both Portsmouth and Swindon three days after the Spalding match, which may affect the strength of the side that appears in the fixture.