Peterborough United set for Marcus Maddison reunion as another pre-season date confirmed
Posh will travel to face Gaby Zakuani’s Spalding United side for a pre-season friendly next month (July 28).
A Posh side will make the trip to the Sir Halley Stewart Field to take on the big-spending Northern Premier League Division One Midlands (Tier 8) side.
They will have in their ranks ex-Posh winger Marcus Maddison who was persuaded to make the step down from the professional ranks by his old teammate Gaby Zakuani.
Posh will send two sides to face both Portsmouth and Swindon three days after the Spalding match, which may affect the strength of the side that appears in the fixture.
Posh’s pre-season schedule now looks like this: Bedford (July 10), Gillingham (July 20), Spalding (July 28) Portsmouth (July 31), Swindon (July 31) and King’s Lynn (August 3).