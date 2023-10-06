Sir Alex Ferguson and Lady Cathy Ferguson. (Photo IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Lady Cathy and Sir Alex met when the United manager was 23 in 1964 and they were married two years later. They had been married for 57 years. They went on to have three sons, Mark in 1968 and twins Jason and Darren in 1972.

In a statement, the Ferguson family said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family asks for privacy at this time."

Peterborough United have issued a statement. It read: “Everyone at Peterborough United Football Club offers our sincere condolences to Darren Ferguson and his family on the passing of his beloved mother, Lady Cathy. We will support Darren during this incredibly sad time.”

