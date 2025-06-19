Peterborough United season ticket sales latest and an update on the law changes for the 2025-26 season

Posh goalkeeper Will Blackmore. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United have reported season ticket sales for the 2025-26 season are running at ‘similar’ levels to this time last summer.

The club are expecting spikes when the League One fixtures come out next Thursday (June 26) and just before the start of the season as normal.

Flexi tickets are also currently on sale at early bird prices and are running at a similar mark to last year. Flexi tickets enable fans to purchase 10 games of the League One season of their choice at a discounted rate. There is a price rise for flexi tickets from July 1.

LAW CHANGES

The following changes in law will be implemented for the 2025-26 season.

Goalkeepers will be expected to distribute the ball within eight seconds of taking possession or a corner kick will be awarded to the opposition. The match referee will deliver an obvious 5-second countdown via a hand signal. This law is currently being trialled at the World Club Championships in the United States.

There has also been a tweak to to clarify how dropped balls should be handled after stoppages in play.

If play is stopped inside the penalty area, the ball will be dropped to the defending goalkeeper, but if it is stopped outside the box, play will be returned to the team who would have had possession. If there is any doubt over which side would have had possession, the ball will be dropped to the team who last touched the ball.

There is no longer a sanction if a team official or substitute touches the ball as it is going out of play, as long as there is no intent to interfere unfairly. If that is the case, only an indirect free kick will be awarded.