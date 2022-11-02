It continued their good run of recent form which has seen them win four of their last five to leave them well placed in the play-off places.

Posh are now being given a 42 per cent chance of making the play-offs, up from 32 per cent chance a few matches ago.

But where are Posh likely to finish and how many points will they get?

Here are all the answers according to the supercomputer’s latest prediction on how the League One table will finish.

1. Plymouth Argyle - 92pts (+35) Promotion chances: 63% Play-off chances: 36%

2. Ipswich Town - 91pts (+38) Promotion chances: 60% Play-off chances: 41%

3. Sheffield Wednesday - 89pts (+41) Promotion chances: 57% Play-off chances: 44%

4. Derby County - 78pts (+23) Promotion chances: 25% Play-off chances: 47%