Peterborough United rocked by a late leveller after a rough, tough League One encounter

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh against Stockport County. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United were denied victory by a 90th-minute equaliser from high-fliers Stockport County at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Posh had led a bruising League One encounter from the 44th minute courtesy of a splendid Ricky-Jade Jones goal, but a County side who had failed to create a worthwhile scoring chance despite plenty of possession levelled with a cracking strike from Jack Diamond from 20 yards.

It was a shame for a side who had defended with real spirit against a giant side. Posh ‘keeper Jed Steer didn’t have a difficult save to make in the entire game, but Posh were frustrated by the lack of protection from referee Charles Breakspear who allowed the visitors to grab, grapple, and throw players to the ground without sanction in a bizarre second-half performance. How Brad Hills stayed on the pitch after his first-half booking will have to remain a mystery.

Posh lost key midfielder Archie Collins in the early stages following a challenge which wasn’t even deemed worthy of a foul, but they will also regret a wasteful display in possession against a team that lacked pace at the back.

Posh winger Abraham Odoh is fouled by Stockport's Brad Hills. Photo David Lowndes.

Posh started the day hopeful three points would virtually guarantee safety. Unsurprisingly the Wembley starting line-up was retained, but Manchester City loanees Mo Susoho (knock) and Jadel Katongo (ill) were absent so Carl Johnston and George Nevett were back on the substitutes’ bench.

There were many permutations which would have guaranteed a play-off place for County, but a win would remove all doubt. Confidence wasn’t going to be an issue for a team who had won their four previous League One games. They made two changes to the team that beat Rotherham last weekend with Will Collar and Odin Bailey returning to the starting line-up.

Posh suffered a big blow early on when Collins was stretchered off after 10 minutes of treatment. It was the first of many stoppages in a first-half when chances were few and far between despite both sides enjoying decent spells of possession. There was very little flow to the game.

Posh played some good football at times with wingers Kwame Poku and Abraham Odoh looking like they had the beating of their markers. Odoh drew an early caution for Hills before falling in the penalty area when Hills was in hot pursuit. That didn’t look like a penalty, but a push in the back of Poku in first-half added time – there were 11 minutes of it – as he tried to reach a Harley Mills cross certainly did.

Posh were ahead by then after launching a splendid counter attack from a County corner. Jones actually made the initial clearance and then powered forward in pursuit of a Malik Mothersille pass. He beat the last defender to the ball and scorched clear before delivering an excellent finish in the 44th minute of a 55 minute first-half.

County played with two powerful strikers, but they were poor with Posh ‘keeper Jed Steer in commanding form whenever crosses were delivered.

A set-piece on 31 minutes led to the best County chance, but the angle was tight for a sliding Kyle Wootton and the ball sailed harmlessly behind Steer’s goal.

The visitors made two substitutions at half-time and they improved quickly. Three shots were sent on Steer’s goal in the opening three minutes, but none were threatening.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson reacted by moving Poku into the number 10 role and he impressed in possession, but Posh couldn’t fashion a second goal. Jones, who tired quickly, blasted over from a tight angle.

County were given plenty of soft free kicks to keep the on top, but the delivery was often poor and always well defended by Oscar Wallin and Emmanuel Fernandez.

Two free kick decisions led to the equaliser. Hills grabbed substitute Gustav Lindgren by the neck and threw him down without punishment. The ball was transferred up field when Fernandez was harshly penalised. Posh cleared the original free kick, but the ball was recycled and Diamond did the rest.

Mills was given a 95th minute opportunity to repeat his Wembley heroics, but blazed the free-kick over the bar.

At the end of the day it was a point gained against the team now in fifth, and there was no real damage to the Posh position in the table which seemed like scant consolation at the end.

Posh: Jed Steer, James Dornelly (sub Carl Johnston, 70 mins), Harley Mills, Oscar Wallin, Emmanuel Fernandez, Archie Collins (sub Ryan De Havilland, 15 mins) , Hector Kyprianou, Malik Mothersille (sub CIan Hayes, 61 mins, sub Lindgren, 70 mins), Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones, Abraham Odoh.

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Chris Conn-Clarke, George Nevett.

Stockport: Corey Addai, Ibou Touray (sub Owen Moxon, 84 mins), Fraser Horsfall (sub Jay Mingi, 46 mins), Ethan Pye, Brad Hills, Odin Bailey (sub Jayden Fevrier, 46 mins), Jack Diamond, Will Collar, Ollie Norwood, Kyle Wootton, Tanto Olaofe (sub Benony Andresson, 75 mins). .

Unused subs: Andrew Wogan, Callum Connolly, Sam Cosgrove.

GOALS: Posh – Jones (44 mins).

Stockport – Diamond (90 + 1 mins),

CAUTIONS: Posh – Kyprianou (delaying the restart), Wallin (foul).

Stockport – Hills (foul), Touray (foul), Diamond (foul), Moxon (foul).

REFEREE: Charles Breakspear 4.

ATTENDANCE: 11,241 (1,473 Stockport).