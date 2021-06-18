Peterborough United reported to have bid turned down for highly-rated Exeter City youngster

Joel Randall battles for the ball against Crawley. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Reports from various sources claim that Posh have made the first move for the 21-year-old but have seen their six figure bid knocked back by the Grecians.

The youngster is the latest product of the League Two club’s highly successful academy and had a breakthrough season in the campaign just gone, scoring eight times in 30 league appearances, although none since November. He also scored twice in Exeter’s 3-2 away success against Gillinghan in the FA Cup.

His season was ended in March by a hamstring injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Randall vs Gillingham, he scored twice in the game. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

In February, Charlton boss Nigel Adkins confirmed that the club had two bids rejected for the player and that, as a result, the player looked to be out of their price range.

Speaking in January, Exeter boss Matt Taylor said: “There has been interest but we have a certain valuation for Joel and one that reflects what we has done this season and what he will do in the future as we know he will be a top, top, player but I expect him to be our player unless something very worthwhile comes in.

“Unless someone comes in with an offer we take seriously or is a significant offer, then we expect him to be our player. How long we can keep him within our ranks will depend on what happens this season and how the season ends, as we expect him to be a high calibre player and if he does leave us, it will be for a significant amount of money.”

It is understood that the bids were in the region of £300,000 and if Posh were interested they would face competition from divisional rivals Swansea and Bournemouth as well as Norwich and Celtic.

Another Exeter wideman Posh were strongly linked with last year, Randell Williams, signed for Hull on Thursday (June 17).