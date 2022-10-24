Peterborough United reduce prices for FA Cup visit of Salford City
Peterborough United have reduced normal matchday admission prices for the visit of League Two side Salford City to the Weston Homes Stadium for a first round FA Cup tie.
The tie will take place on Saturday, November 5 (3pm). Tickets will be even cheaper if purchased in advance.
Prices: Season Ticket Holders (purchased in advance): Adults: £15, Seniors: (65+) £10, U24s: £10, U18s: £5, U12s: £1
In Advance (non-season ticket holders): Adults: £17, Seniors (65+): £12, U24s: £12, U18s: £6, U12s: £2
Match Day prices: Adults: £20, Seniors (65+): £15, U24s: £15, U18s: £7, U12s: £3.
Executive Suite (Season Ticket Holders) – includes half-time pie + hot drink: Adults: £25, Seniors (65+): £20, U24s: £20, U18s: £15
Executive Suite (Non Season Ticket Holders) – includes half-time pie + hot drink: Adults: £30, Seniors (65+): £25, U24s: £25, U18s: £20
Season ticket holders must purchase their ticket in advance to secure the cheaper rate.
Season ticket holder seats are held until 5pm Friday November 4.