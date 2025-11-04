Peterborough United receive one international call-up and others could follow

Matt Garbett in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United could yet postpone their League One clash at Mansfield Town on Saturday, November 15.

Posh first-team regulars Matthew Garbett (New Zealand), Jimmy-Jay Morgan (England Under 20s), George Nevett (Wales Under 21s) and David Okagbue (Ireland under 21s) could all be away on international duty.

New Zealand have friendlies scheduled in Colombia on November 16 and Ecuador on November 19, although Garbett didn’t travel on the last occasion his country played an international that would have involved a long-haul flight for the midfielder. He has however been included in the New Zealand squad announced today (Tuesday).

The Ecuador game takes place the day before Posh host leaders Stockport County in a League One match at London Road, a game that was moved to a Thursday for live TV screening on Sky Sports.

England Under 20s take on Japan in a friendly at Doncaster Rovers on November 14. Morgan started the last game for England Under 20s. This squad is due to be announced on Friday, November 7.

Wales Under 21s have a European Championship qualifying game in Belarus on November 14. Nevett made an impressive debut for Wales in their last outing, a 2-0 win in Austria.

And Ireland Under 21s take on England in a European Championship qualifying game at Birmingham City on November 14 before travelling to Andorra for another on November 18. Okagbue is a regular in the Ireland squad.

Garbett and Nevett missed last Saturday’s FA Cup win over Cardiff City, but their injuries are not thought to be serious.