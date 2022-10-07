Peterborough United have not beaten Burton Albion in any of the last four meetings between the sides. Photo: Joe Dent.

Grant McCann has refused to take the challenge of Burton Albion on Saturday (October 8) lightly.

The Brewers will arrive at the Weston Homes Stadium sitting 23rd in the table having taken just seven points from their opening 12 matches. They are only above Morecambe on goal difference but have conceded the most goals in League One- 27.

Previous boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink resigned at the beginning of September after overseeing six defeats and one draw in the opening seven games, in that time they conceded 20 goals.

Hasselbaink’s assistant Dino Maamria, who has previous managerial experience at Stevenage and Oldham Athletic in League Two, took over the reigns and has seen a slight uptick in form. In his five league games so far, Burton have beaten Exeter 2-0 away from home and beaten Forest Green 3-2; coming from 2-1 down with ten men.

They lost on Tuesday (October 4) 1-0 at home to Fleetwood though to slow their momentum.

Despite their defensive woes, Burton have one of the better scoring records in the bottom half of the division. They have found the net 14 times in 12 games. Striker Victor Adeboyejo is their top scorer with five goals; that does include a hat-trick against Forest Green. Davis Keillor-Dunn is just behind on four.

McCann said: “We want to keep building on the form that we have shown in the last two games and Saturday is another good opportunity. It’s against a team with a new manager in place. They have gone to Exeter and won and they’ve won one of their home games 3-2. In all the games they’ve played, they’ve been right in them (only Portsmouth have beaten Burton by more than a single goal since Maamria came in).

“It’s another tough game, it’s one that we understand will be a tough physical battle and we have to stand up to that.

“They’ve got experience all the way through their team with the likes of John Brayford, Deji Oshilaja and then they’ve got quality at the top end of the pitch. Jonny Smith is a player I have liked for a long time. It’s a tough task but we will be ready for it.”

Posh will be boosted by the return to contention of Kel Watts, who has been training with the club for the first time this week since recovering from the injury he was carrying when Posh signed him.

McCann added: “It’s been pleasing to have Kel back, we didn’t expect to have him back until later this month but he’s progressed really well and he’s trained all week. There’s no rush, we know how much of a big player he will be when we get him right up to speed but he’s certainly looking the part and he’s everything we thought he would be.”

Posh have not won any of their last four meetings with Burton, three of which have been drawn.

