Posh slumped to yet another away defeat at the weekend after being beaten 1-0 at Bristol Rovers.

It was their seventh defeat in 10 away games – a record which will need to be significantly improved if the play-offs are to be achieved.

The defeat leaves Peterborough still fourth but with the chasing pack edging that little bit nearer.

Supercomputer thinks they will be taking it down to the final day of the season with three teams competing for the final place.

But where are Posh likely to finish and how many points will they get?

Here are all the answers according to the supercomputer’s latest prediction on how the League One table will finish.

1. Sheffield Wednesday - 91pts (+40) Promotion chances: 65% Play-off chances: 39% Win the league: 30% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Ipswich Town - 91pts (+38) Promotion chances: 62% Play-off chances: 41% Win the league: 28% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Plymouth Argyle - 90pts (+33) Promotion chances: 58% Play-off chances: 42% Win the league: 28% Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

4. Derby County - 80pts (+25) Promotion chances: 30% Play-off chances: 52% Win the league: 5% Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales