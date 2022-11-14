It looked like the points would be coming home after Ephron Mason-Clark put the visitors 2-1 up with nine minutes to go.

But Exeter levelled with four minutes to go before Jevani Brown returned to haunt his former club with an injury-time winner.

It continued Posh’ miserable away form which has seen them lose six of their nine games so far – form that has to improve to make the play-offs.

Supercomputer thinks they will be taking it down to the final day of the season with four teams competing for four places.

But where are Posh likely to finish and how many points will they get?

Here are all the answers according to the supercomputer’s latest prediction on how the League One table will finish.

1. Plymouth Argyle - 92pts (+35) Promotion chances: 63% Play-off chances: 37% Win the league: 34%

2. Sheffield Wednesday - 90pts (+40) Promotion chances: 62% Play-off chances: 40% Win the league: 28%

3. Ipswich Town - 88pts (+35) Promotion chances: 53% Play-off chances: 45% Win the league: 22%

4. Derby County - 80pts (+26) Promotion chances: 32% Play-off chances: 50% Win the league: 7%