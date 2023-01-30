Peterborough United predicted to be in three horse race with Barnsley and Wycombe Wanderers for final play-off place - picture gallery
Peterborough bolstered their play-off hopes with a crucial 2-1 win over Portsmouth at the weekend.
It marked a perfect first home game in charge for Darren Ferguson to leave Posh hot on Barnsley’s tails in the last play-off spot.
And supercomputer is predicting a thrilling race with the Yorkshiremen and Wycombe for the last play-off place. Here’s how the data experts think its going to end.
