Peterborough United are being given a 30 per cent chance of making the play-offs.

Peterborough United predicted to be in three horse race with Barnsley and Wycombe Wanderers for final play-off place - picture gallery

Peterborough bolstered their play-off hopes with a crucial 2-1 win over Portsmouth at the weekend.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 minutes ago

It marked a perfect first home game in charge for Darren Ferguson to leave Posh hot on Barnsley’s tails in the last play-off spot.

And supercomputer is predicting a thrilling race with the Yorkshiremen and Wycombe for the last play-off place. Here’s how the data experts think its going to end.

1. Sheffield Wednesday - 95pts (+45)

Promotion chances: 83% Play-off chances: 22% Win the league: 53%

2. Plymouth Argyle - 92pts (+32)

Promotion chances: 65% Play-off chances: 40% Win the league: 53%

3. Ipswich Town - 87pts (+38)

Promotion: 63% Play-offs: 52% Win the league: 11%

4. Derby County - 85pts (+33)

Promotion: 44% Play-offs: 67% Win the league: 7%

