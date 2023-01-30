Peterborough bolstered their play-off hopes with a crucial 2-1 win over Portsmouth at the weekend.

It marked a perfect first home game in charge for Darren Ferguson to leave Posh hot on Barnsley’s tails in the last play-off spot.

And supercomputer is predicting a thrilling race with the Yorkshiremen and Wycombe for the last play-off place. Here’s how the data experts think its going to end.

Sheffield Wednesday - 95pts (+45) Promotion chances: 83% Play-off chances: 22% Win the league: 53%

Plymouth Argyle - 92pts (+32) Promotion chances: 65% Play-off chances: 40% Win the league: 53%

Ipswich Town - 87pts (+38) Promotion: 63% Play-offs: 52% Win the league: 11%

Derby County - 85pts (+33) Promotion: 44% Play-offs: 67% Win the league: 7%