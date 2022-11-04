Peterborough United: Posh begin FA Cup journey against Gary Neville's Salford City
Peterborough United host Salford City in the FA Cup First Round on Saturday (November 5, 3pm).
After a year away, Posh are back in the FA Cup First Round.
Their last tie in the competition was the memorable tie against Manchester City in March but now Posh face the club owned by Manchester United’s ‘Class of 92’ and a billionaire from Singapore.
This means there may well be some famous faces in the crowd. Gary Neville may make an appearance himself, presumably keen to get back to football after proving no match for Ian Hislop in an ethical actual debate on Have I Got News For You last night.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Salford
Key Events
- 3pm kick-off
- Posh return to FA Cup First Round
- First meeting between the sides
- Jonson Clarke-Harris ‘touch and go’
- Salford 8th in League Two
After a strong nine-point week that has Posh right back on track in the league, they take a break and begin their FA Cup campaign at home to Salford City- a first-ever meeting between the sides.
Find out if they can make it through to the second round here.