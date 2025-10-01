Peterborough United players targeted with racial abuse online

Peterborough United have condemned racist abuse sent to some of the club’s players online.

The players affected have not publicly spoken out on the abuse but on Wednesday evening (October 1), the club released a statement stating: “Peterborough United condemns the racist abuse directed at members of our club on social media platforms. This behaviour is unacceptable and has no place in football or society.

“We are in contact with the players affected and they have our full support. We encourage social media platforms to take further action to address incidents of this nature.

“We will be making no further comments.”