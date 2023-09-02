Peterborough United’s players didn’t perform to their usual levels at Portsmouth on Saturday.
A very young Posh team went down 3-1 at Fratton Park despite taking the lead with a Ricky-Jade Jones goal.
Posh missed chances and also looked susceptible at the back.
RATINGS: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
You could question why he didn't leave his line for the first Pompey goal, but he kept the score down in the second-half with three fine fingertip saves - 7.5. Photo: Pete Norton
2. PETER KIOSO
The right-back competed well throughout and enjoyed a couple of menacing runs up the wing. Set up a late sitter that was spurned - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
Pinged in a couple of lovely crosses in the first-half, but his days as a left-back will be numbered if Zak Sturge can defend. Pompey sent many crosses in his direction and he's usually physically outmatched - 6. Photo: a
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
The entire Posh defence struggled to clear their lines, even the man everyone felt would have left the club 24 hours ago. Pressured when in possession, but just about coped - 6. Photo: Pete Norton