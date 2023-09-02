News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United scores the opening goal of the game at Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United scores the opening goal of the game at Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United scores the opening goal of the game at Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United players struggled to find their usual levels at Portsmouth

Peterborough United’s players didn’t perform to their usual levels at Portsmouth on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 26th Aug 2023, 17:48 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 17:58 BST

A very young Posh team went down 3-1 at Fratton Park despite taking the lead with a Ricky-Jade Jones goal.

Posh missed chances and also looked susceptible at the back.

RATINGS: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

You could question why he didn't leave his line for the first Pompey goal, but he kept the score down in the second-half with three fine fingertip saves - 7.5.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

You could question why he didn't leave his line for the first Pompey goal, but he kept the score down in the second-half with three fine fingertip saves - 7.5. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
The right-back competed well throughout and enjoyed a couple of menacing runs up the wing. Set up a late sitter that was spurned - 7.

2. PETER KIOSO

The right-back competed well throughout and enjoyed a couple of menacing runs up the wing. Set up a late sitter that was spurned - 7. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Pinged in a couple of lovely crosses in the first-half, but his days as a left-back will be numbered if Zak Sturge can defend. Pompey sent many crosses in his direction and he's usually physically outmatched - 6.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

Pinged in a couple of lovely crosses in the first-half, but his days as a left-back will be numbered if Zak Sturge can defend. Pompey sent many crosses in his direction and he's usually physically outmatched - 6. Photo: a

Photo Sales
The entire Posh defence struggled to clear their lines, even the man everyone felt would have left the club 24 hours ago. Pressured when in possession, but just about coped - 6.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

The entire Posh defence struggled to clear their lines, even the man everyone felt would have left the club 24 hours ago. Pressured when in possession, but just about coped - 6. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthFratton Park