Peterborough United players snubbed in favour of Derby County, Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town players as industry website selects L1's most expensive starting eleven after transfer window closes - picture gallery
This is said to be the most valuable ‘dream team’ side that can be fielded from League One's sides following the closure of the transfer window.
It has been selected by the industry website transfermarket.co.uk, which gives the side a total valuation of £23.67m.
The team is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation but does not include any Posh players, with highest value player Jonson Clarke-Harris (£1.06m) missing out to Portsmouth’s Dane Scarlett (£2m).
Let us know your thoughts on this team and how good it would be if it took to the pitch.
Get the latest Posh news, here.