This is said to be the most valuable ‘dream team’ side that can be fielded from League One's sides following the closure of the transfer window.

It has been selected by the industry website transfermarket.co.uk, which gives the side a total valuation of £23.67m.

The team is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation but does not include any Posh players, with highest value player Jonson Clarke-Harris (£1.06m) missing out to Portsmouth’s Dane Scarlett (£2m).

Let us know your thoughts on this team and how good it would be if it took to the pitch.

1 . James Trafford (Bolton Wanderers) Position: keeper Value: £880,000 Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2 . Josh Earl (Fleetwood Town) Position: Left-back Value: £705,000 Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales

3 . Di'Shon Bernard (Portsmouth on loan from Manchester United) Position: Centre-back Value: £3.09m Photo: Manchester United Photo Sales

4 . Mads Andersen (Barnsley) Position: Centre-back Value: £2.21m Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales