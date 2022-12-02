News you can trust since 1948
Jack Taylor of Peterborough United in action against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh,com

Peterborough United players huffed and puffed, but lacked a creative spark in rare home defeat

Peterborough United suffered just a second home defeat of the League One season as play-off rivals Barnsley claimed a key 2-1 win on Friday night.

By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago

The visitors deserved their success against a Posh side who conceded two poor goals, one in each half.

Posh started and finished the game badly as they slipped down two places in the League One table.

Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Excellent, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

Errors have started to creep into the Chelsea loan 'keeper's game. It was a howler which delivered victory for Barnsley here as he allowed a straight to shot squirm through his grasp 5.

Photo: Joe Dent

2. JOE WARD

Back in the side at right-back, but it was hardly a successful return. Too often went backwards in possession and struggled defensively as he was pressed relentlessly. He lost the ball in the build-up to the second Barnsley goal 5.

Photo: Joe Dent

3. DAN BUTLER

Worked hard to repel Barnsley's attacking play from out wide, but he struggled to make plenty of possession of his own count 6.

Photo: Joe Dent

4. FRANKIE KENT

Won several key duels inside his own area, but also hesitant at times. 6.5.

Photo: Joe Dent

