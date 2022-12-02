Peterborough United suffered just a second home defeat of the League One season as play-off rivals Barnsley claimed a key 2-1 win on Friday night.
The visitors deserved their success against a Posh side who conceded two poor goals, one in each half.
Posh started and finished the game badly as they slipped down two places in the League One table.
Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Excellent, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
Errors have started to creep into the Chelsea loan 'keeper's game. It was a howler which delivered victory for Barnsley here as he allowed a straight to shot squirm through his grasp 5.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. JOE WARD
Back in the side at right-back, but it was hardly a successful return. Too often went backwards in possession and struggled defensively as he was pressed relentlessly. He lost the ball in the build-up to the second Barnsley goal 5.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. DAN BUTLER
Worked hard to repel Barnsley's attacking play from out wide, but he struggled to make plenty of possession of his own count 6.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. FRANKIE KENT
Won several key duels inside his own area, but also hesitant at times. 6.5.
Photo: Joe Dent