Peterborough United’s players found the step up in class too much at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday.
Posh went down 3-0 to Championship side Leeds United in a third round FA Cup tie, although the final scoreline flattered the visitors.
Posh kept plugging away, but created very little despite a couple of decent individual displays.
1. FYNN TALLEY
Recovered from a couple of early passing errors to play steadily. One decent save and no chance with the goals - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JADEL KATONGO
It was a struggle at right-back which was to be expected for a natural centre-back against players of this quality. Passed poorly, although sent in one good cross which led to a Posh half-chance in the first half - 5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
Had his hands full defensively against quick and fierce pressing opponents, but played with his usual energy and plenty of determination to get forward - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
The centre-back was strong and decisive for the most part. Picked up a caution for protesting about the opening goal, but it didn't stop him winning his challenges and charging forward when he could. At the centre of a possible penalty award which could have led to a red card - 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent