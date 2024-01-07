News you can trust since 1948
Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United challenges for the ball against Leeds United.
Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United challenges for the ball against Leeds United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United players found the step up in class a bit too much against Leeds United

Peterborough United’s players found the step up in class too much at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday.
By Alan Swann
Published 7th Jan 2024, 16:50 GMT

Posh went down 3-0 to Championship side Leeds United in a third round FA Cup tie, although the final scoreline flattered the visitors.

Posh kept plugging away, but created very little despite a couple of decent individual displays.

Recovered from a couple of early passing errors to play steadily. One decent save and no chance with the goals - 7.

1. FYNN TALLEY

Recovered from a couple of early passing errors to play steadily. One decent save and no chance with the goals - 7.

It was a struggle at right-back which was to be expected for a natural centre-back against players of this quality. Passed poorly, although sent in one good cross which led to a Posh half-chance in the first half - 5.

2. JADEL KATONGO

It was a struggle at right-back which was to be expected for a natural centre-back against players of this quality. Passed poorly, although sent in one good cross which led to a Posh half-chance in the first half - 5.

Had his hands full defensively against quick and fierce pressing opponents, but played with his usual energy and plenty of determination to get forward - 7.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

Had his hands full defensively against quick and fierce pressing opponents, but played with his usual energy and plenty of determination to get forward - 7.

The centre-back was strong and decisive for the most part. Picked up a caution for protesting about the opening goal, but it didn't stop him winning his challenges and charging forward when he could. At the centre of a possible penalty award which could have led to a red card - 7.5.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

The centre-back was strong and decisive for the most part. Picked up a caution for protesting about the opening goal, but it didn't stop him winning his challenges and charging forward when he could. At the centre of a possible penalty award which could have led to a red card - 7.5.

