If a Papa John’s Trophy tie against Chelsea Under 21s was an audition for regular first-team action then few on the Peterborough United team were successful.
The Premier League club’s youngsters were by far the better side as they eased to a 4-2 win at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Posh looked heavy-legged and slow-witted in comparison which is reflected in their match marks.
Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Excellent, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
Beaten by four clinical finishes by his Chelsea clubmates, but made one terrific save late on. 6.5.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. BEN MENSAH
The teenage right-back made his full Posh debut almost two years after his last appearance for the club and he did fine. Took up some promising attacking positions, but didn't always use the ball well. 6.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. JOSH KNIGHT
The central defender had no answer to the quality of the Chelsea attackers. Stuck to his task and won a few clearing headers, but a difficult night for Knight 5.5.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. KELL WATTS
The centre-back was pulled all over the place by a mobile set of forwards. Got dragged badly out of position for the third Chelsea goal 5.
Photo: Joe Dent