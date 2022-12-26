Peterborough United dug deep, and rode their luck, to claim a first point in five League One games at Charlton Athletic on Boxing Day.
It finished 1-1 with Posh captain Jonson Clarke-Harris grabbing his 13th League One goal of the season to equalise midway through the second half.
There were chances at both ends in a frantic finale before Poah accepted their second draw of the third tier season.
Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Excellent, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.
1. WILL BLACKMORE
The surprise starter was very good in the second-half after a very quite first period. Made a fine save at 1-0 down which helped deliver a point 7.
2. FRANKIE KENT
He was dominant and assured in the first-half, but it was a different story after the break when he made a couple of rash decisions, including one ahead of the Charlton goal. He never played with less than 100% commitment, but he was never convincing after the home goal. His passing also suffered. 5.5.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Another who was very good before the break and who wilted when the pressure was turned up by the home side. His awful blunder late on when he miskicked a clearance should have led to a winning Charlton goal 6.
4. KELL WATTS
Solid in the first half apart from a caution, beaten to a cross for the Charlton goal, but made a superb late tackle to keep Posh on level terms 6.5.
