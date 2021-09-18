PETERBOROUGH UNITED PLAYER RATINGS: Posh players were collectively brilliant

Siriki Dembele had a hand in all three Posh goals, but others were also outstanding.
Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.
1. Dai Cornell
The surprise inclusion in goal and it should be the start of a run of games. Handled everything that came his way impressively and made a key save at the start of the second-half when racing off his line to block a shot. Not quite as comfortable as Christy Pym with the ball at his feet, but he was good enough 8.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
The right-back plays with the boyish enthusiasm of someone much younger. He was outstanding in this game in carrying the ball out of defence, winning tackles and stopping crosses coming in. Never underestimate the importance of his ability in winning free kicks that relieve pressure. 9.
3. DAN BUTLER
A superb display from the first minute when he fed Dembele the pass that led to the crucial opening goal. His distribution was good, his tackling was fierce and he defended the penalty area with precision and determination throughout 9.
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
Odds on to be the next big money departure from this club. It should have been a risk playing someone so young against the power and size of the Birmingham forwards who thrive on crosses into the area. But no, Edwards took it all in his stride and played through the press with aplomb and cool brilliance without looking out of place defensively. Outstanding 9.