Frankie Kent of Peterborough United in action against Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

PETERBOROUGH UNITED PLAYER RATINGS: Posh have no cutting edge and they concede soft goals

Peterborough United blew a great chance to pick up their first away points of the season at Reading tonight (September 14).

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 10:28 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 10:40 pm

But they failed to take advantage of a Reading team riddled with injuries and capitulated late on to lose 3-1 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Individual displays were mixed.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. CHRISTY PYM

The goalkeeper didn't get close to the free kick goal that started the collapse. He was beaten by two fine strikes (one deflected) and had nothing do otherwise 6.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

A strange game from the experienced right back. Gave the ball away plenty of times, but also started attacks of promise. Claimed the Posh goal with a strong far post header from a free kick. 6.5

3. FRANKIE KENT

A much improved display on the left of two centre-backs and powerless to do anything about the goals which all came from distance 7.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

The teenager's display was the highlight of the game from a Posh point of view. He's so calm and composed on the ball for his age. Defended soundly 8.

