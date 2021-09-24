PETERBOROUGH UNITED PLAYER RATINGS: Pitiful Posh fold on the road again

Posh largely held their own in the first half but let in three in seven second half minutes to surrender any chance of getting their first away points of the season.
Clakre-Harris did what he could in a game he wasn’t expected to play and get little support.
Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.
1. Dai Cornell
Not his fault for any of the three goals, let down by his defence. 6.
2. DAN BUTLER
Woeful defensive positioning caught out time and time again and most of Coventry's attacks came down his side. Offered little going forward. 4.
3. FRANKIE KENT
Battled well early but mistakes and missed headers creeped into his game as time went on, let Gyokeres go for the second. Unlucky for the third. 5.
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
Looked as calm on the ball as ever but Gyokeres and Waghorn got the better of him in the air, a good lesson for him in what the Championship is like but had to do better with a few of his clearances when he made them. Unlucky his goalline clearance led straight to a goal though. 5.5.