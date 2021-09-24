Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United in action with Kyle McFadzean of Coventry City - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 24/09/2021 - FOOTBALL - Coventry Building Society Arena - Coventry, England - Coventry City v Peterborough United - Sky Bet Championship EMN-210924-211944005

PETERBOROUGH UNITED PLAYER RATINGS: Pitiful Posh fold on the road again

Posh players received some low ratings after another collapse in away fixture cost them dearly against Coventry tonight (September 24).

By Ben Jones
Friday, 24th September 2021, 10:07 pm
Updated Friday, 24th September 2021, 10:17 pm

Posh largely held their own in the first half but let in three in seven second half minutes to surrender any chance of getting their first away points of the season.

Clakre-Harris did what he could in a game he wasn’t expected to play and get little support.

Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.

1. Dai Cornell

Not his fault for any of the three goals, let down by his defence. 6.

Photo Sales

2. DAN BUTLER

Woeful defensive positioning caught out time and time again and most of Coventry's attacks came down his side. Offered little going forward. 4.

Photo Sales

3. FRANKIE KENT

Battled well early but mistakes and missed headers creeped into his game as time went on, let Gyokeres go for the second. Unlucky for the third. 5.

Photo Sales

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

Looked as calm on the ball as ever but Gyokeres and Waghorn got the better of him in the air, a good lesson for him in what the Championship is like but had to do better with a few of his clearances when he made them. Unlucky his goalline clearance led straight to a goal though. 5.5.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4