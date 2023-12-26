Peterborough United and Reading served up an exciting second-half as they drew 2-2 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Boxing Day.
Posh played well and should have won comfortably, but they are still not converting enough of the good scoring chances they create.
A couple of players also had an off day.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
The goalkeeper was a bit unlucky with the first Reading goal and had no chance with the second one. Can't remember him making a save in the game. Decent with the ball at his feet - 6.5. Photo: a
2. PETER KIOSO
The odd surging run forward caused problems and he was perhaps unfortunate not to win a first-half penalty. Defended solidly - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
It was a struggle defensively at left-back against a very talented opponent. Both Reading goals came from his side of the pitch. He did enjoy some good moments going forward and played a big part in the second Posh goal - 6. Photo: David Lowndes
4. JOSH KNIGHT
His first goal of the season was a reward for a stream of steady displays. He was strong again today and moved forward menacingly on a couple of occasions - 8. Photo: Joe Dent