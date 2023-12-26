News you can trust since 1948
Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh v Reading. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United played pretty well, but they have to sort their finishing out

Peterborough United and Reading served up an exciting second-half as they drew 2-2 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Boxing Day.
By Alan Swann
Published 26th Dec 2023, 17:48 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 18:44 GMT

Posh played well and should have won comfortably, but they are still not converting enough of the good scoring chances they create.

A couple of players also had an off day.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

The goalkeeper was a bit unlucky with the first Reading goal and had no chance with the second one. Can't remember him making a save in the game. Decent with the ball at his feet - 6.5.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

The goalkeeper was a bit unlucky with the first Reading goal and had no chance with the second one. Can't remember him making a save in the game. Decent with the ball at his feet - 6.5.

The odd surging run forward caused problems and he was perhaps unfortunate not to win a first-half penalty. Defended solidly - 7.

2. PETER KIOSO

The odd surging run forward caused problems and he was perhaps unfortunate not to win a first-half penalty. Defended solidly - 7.

It was a struggle defensively at left-back against a very talented opponent. Both Reading goals came from his side of the pitch. He did enjoy some good moments going forward and played a big part in the second Posh goal - 6.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

It was a struggle defensively at left-back against a very talented opponent. Both Reading goals came from his side of the pitch. He did enjoy some good moments going forward and played a big part in the second Posh goal - 6.

His first goal of the season was a reward for a stream of steady displays. He was strong again today and moved forward menacingly on a couple of occasions - 8.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

His first goal of the season was a reward for a stream of steady displays. He was strong again today and moved forward menacingly on a couple of occasions - 8.

