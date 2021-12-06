Peterborough United played in front of one of the 10 highest Football League attendances in their history at Nottingham Forest, but they have now also matched an unwanted run from 2002

Andy Clarke celebrates a Posh goal.

Posh hadn’t previously gone four Football League games in a row without scoring since 2015.

Posh opened the 2002-03 Division Two season with a 3-2 win at Luton Town.

They then lost six in a row against Oldham (home, 0-1), Hudersfield (home, 0-1), QPR (away, 2-0), Colchester (home, 0-1), Port Vale (away, 0-1) and Portsmouth (away 0-2) before a 0-0 draw at home to Crewe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Francis Green in action for Posh.

The Pompey game was a League Cup tie. Posh broke the seven-game goalless streak with a 2-0 win over Plymouth and then scored nine goals in their next three matches. Andy Clarke and Francis Green, who had both scored at Luton, scored against Plymouth for a Posh tean that wento on to finish 11th.

Posh have a home game against defensively mean Millwall (December 11) and a trip to out-of-form Blackpool (December 18) to avoid matching that dismal seven-game streak.

**The 28,308 crowd at the City Ground on Saturday was the ninth largest Football League attednance for a game involving Posh.

The top 10 were all away games topped by a trip to St James Park, Newcastle in the 2009-10 Championship season. Posh boss Darren Ferguson was sacked after that game which Newcastle won 3-1.

Top 10

1 43,067 Newcastle (2009)

2 36,478 Crystal Palace (1960)

3 33,070 Derby (2009)

4 32,503 Middlesboro (1967).

5 29,895 West Ham (2011).

6 29,663 Coventry (1963)

7 29,155 Newcastle (1993)

8 28,886 Crystal Palace (1961)

9 28,308 Nottm Forest (2021)

10 28,285 Hull City (1966).

The highest Posh Football League attendance at London Road is 26,307 for a Division Three game against Coventry City in 1964.

The highest Posh Football League attendance at London Road is 26,307 for a Division Three game against Coventry City in 1964.