Posh celebrate another Wembley win in front of their fans. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United defied the odds to claim victory in the Vertu Trophy Final at Wembley.

It was a perfect display against League One champions Birmingham City as superb goals from young Harley Mills and captain Hector Kyprianou, allied to a brilliant defensive display, secured a deserved 2-0 win.

It’s now a fifth win out of five at Wembley for Posh, but this was comfortably the best, and all in front of the biggest crowd ever to watch a game involving the club. Birmingham supplied the vast majority of that crowd, but they’ve had enough to celebrate this season, this day belonged to a team who have become the first to win the Trophy in successive years for a manager who has now won it a record three times.

The Posh starting XI contained no surprises. Jed Steer, a long-time Aston Villa ‘keeper, was back in goal, while James Dornelly and Kyprianou also returned to the starting line-up. Chris Conn-Clarke emerged from a brief spell in the wilderness to sit on the substitutes’ bench, but there was no place in the matchday 18 for striker Brad Ihionvien, the man whose goal effectively got Posh to Wembley.

A free kick from Harley Mills sails into the top corner of the Birmingham City net at Wembley. Photo David Lowndes.

Such are the riches of the League One champions they made six changes to the team that beat Posh at London Road on Tuesday, and made it even stronger. A £15 million striker in Jay Stansfield was one of those introduced.

Keep things tight for 15 minutes would doubtless have been one of Ferguson’s pre-match instructions, but Abraham Odoh’s intercepted pass led to Stansfield shooting wide from inside the area.

But Posh were lively themselves going forward in those early stages with Kwame Poku’s trickery causing problems. Malik Mothersille failed to shoot after a fine pass from Ricky-Jade Jones, but a foul on Poku on 15 minutes set up a goal of stunning quality. The free kick was 25 yards from goal and main man Poku wanted to take it, but he was overruled by teenager Mills who promptly curled a beauty into the top corner.

Odoh immediately wasted a fine Poku pass by failing to shoot, while precision from Mothersille wasn’t rewarded by Jones who didn’t get a shot away either.

The hot favourites were unsettled in the first quarter, but they quietly stamped their authority on the contest and started to probe with menace on either flank against a pair of 19 year-old full-back who nonetheless competed well. Mills made one terrific clearance from inside his six yard box and Posh were celebrating a second goal moments earlier.

Posh had barely attacked for 20 minutes when Odoh sent Mills away down the left. His cross was touched on by Jones and Kyprianou arrived to smash home a terrific first-time shot from the edge of the area.

Birmingham, for all their possession, had created little although no-one at Posh was counting chickens as they had led 2-0 at St Andrews earlier in the season before losing.

Birmingham sent on Alfie May, a regular recent scourge of Posh, at the break with Stansfield now posted wide on the left.

But Posh threatened first, from a deep Mills corner, which Fernandez made a hash of at the back post. Misplaced passes from both sides suddenly left Keshi Anderson with a shooting chance from 18 yards, but he blazed over. Stansfield was soon cutting inside and shooting low and hard, but Steer saved.

Most would have expected a siege, but Posh were far more dangerous with far less possession, led by the human cheetah Jones. His pace terrified Birmingham and when the pass was timed correctly he proved uncatchable. Kyprianou and Odoh set him free on 65 minutes, but he appeared to fall over himself under a heavy challenge. No matter as the ball loose towards Poku who looked certain to score, but Ryan Allsop made a stunning save. Mothersille also teed Jones up, but high class centre-back Cristoph Klarer made the block.

Birmingham thought they had pulled a goal back on 84 minutes when Stansfield tapped home after a fine Steer save, but he was offside. Posh lost the outstanding Fernandez to a cut head just after big centre forward Lukas Jutkiewicz had been sent on by Birmingham, but Jadel Katongo deputised impressively throughout 11 minutes of added time.

Steer made sure of the win with a superb point-blank save to keep out a Jutkiewicz volley four minutes from time moments after Taylor Gardner-Hickman had blasted a decent chance from a corner over the crossbar.

The clean sheet was thoroughly deserved as was the win which has rescued a disappointing season. It was simply outstanding from start to finish.

Posh: Jed Steer, Harley Mills, Emmanuel Fernandez (sub Jadel Katongo (90 mins), Oscar Wallin, James Dornelly, Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou, Abraham Odoh, Malik Mothersille (sub Mo Susoho, 75 mins), Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Gustav Lindgren 85 mins).

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Ryan De Havilland, Chris Conn-Clarke, Cian Hayes,

Birmingham: Ryan Allsop, Ethan Laird (sub Taylor Gardner-Hickman, 64 mins), Christoph Klarer, Ben Davies (sub Lukas Jutkiewicz, 86 mins), Alex Cochrane, Paik Sueng-Ho (sub Marc Leonard, 73 mins) Tomoki Iwata, Kieran Dowell, Willum Thor Willumsson (sub Alfie May, 46 mins), Keshi Anderson, Jay Stansfield.

Unused subs: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Grant Hanley, Luke Harris,

GOALS: Posh – Mills (15 mins), Kyprianou (45 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Odoh (foul), Kyprianou (delaying the restart), Katongo (aggressive attitude)

Birmingham – Dowell (foul), May (dissent), Davies (manager, dissent), Jutkiewicz (aggressive attitude).

REFEREE: Ben Speedie 6

ATTENDANCE: 71,722.