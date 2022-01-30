Peterborough United old boys: Ivan Toney’s apology after dodgy video appearance, 20-up for ex-Posh striker, Kanu’s Cobblers’ debut, promotion hero’s red card, club youngsters ent out on loan

Ivan Toney. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Toney has been in Dubai during a break in the Premier League season and was filmed making a derogatry comment about his current employers, Brentford.

Toney issued a public apoology yesterday (January, 29). “I used language that was unacceptable,” Toney said. “The video was cut short and edited, but I have to accept the impact it has had. I have apologised to the manager and I now apologise to the club’s fans.”

On the pitch Posh forward Idris Kanu made his debut for local rivals Northampton Town in a 1-0 League Two win over Salford City yesterday. Kanu played 72 minutes after signing on loan for the rest of the season on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie O'Connell

Ex-Posh striker Matt Stevens bagged his 20th goal of the season as leaders Forest Green won 4-0 at second-placed Tranmere, while Tom Nichols scored his fifth goal of the season to help Crawley to a 2-1 win at Bradford City.

In League One former Posh forward Danny Lloyd scored a consolation goal as Gillingham were pasted 7-2 at home by Oxford United and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing set up Sheffield Wednesday’s winner against Ipswich Town at Hillsborough.

In the National League former Posh promotion hero Mark Little was dismissed after picking up two yellow cards, but his Yeovil side still won 1-0 at Woking.

Young Posh players Charlie O’Connell and Johnson Gyamfi have been sent on loan to non-league clubs.

O’Connell travelled all the way to Darlington to make a debut as a 92nd minute substitute for Kettering Town at Darlington in the National North Division.