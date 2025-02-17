Joe Andrews after signing for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United deadline day signing Joe Andrews is in the Wales squad for two Under 19 friendlies against Czechia.

The matches take place on Tuesday and on Thursday this week. Andrews has won two Welsh Under 19 caps when he was an Academy player at Southampton, but has played for his country through the youth team age groups starting at Under 15 level.

The midfielder moved to Posh from National League South side Chippenham Town on February 3 and was immediately loaned back to the non-league side for the rest of the season. He has signed a ‘long-term’ contract at Posh.