Peterborough United name strong under 21 side to face Bournemouth
Kabongo Tshimanga, Joe Tomlinson and Ricky-Jade Jones all saw first-team action at Northampton Town last Saturday, but all start this afternoon’s Professional Development League fixture (1pm start).
First-team squad regulars Josh Knight and Ryan De Haviiland also start the game.
Posh Under 21s lost their first league game at home to Colchester 3-0 and then were beaten 4-3 at Bristol City in a League Cup tie.
Posh: Fynn Talley, Joe Tomlinson, Harley Mills, Benjamin Arthur, Josh Knight, Charlie O’Connell, Kai Corbett, Ryan De Havilland, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Kabongo Tshimanga, Ricky-Jade Jones. Subs: Jake West, Harry Thomas, Harry Titchmarsh, Ben Challinor, David Kawa.