News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Peterborough United name strong under 21 side to face Bournemouth

Peterborough United have picked a strong under 21 side for their Tuesday fixture at Bournemouth as they seek a first competitive win of the season.
By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read

Kabongo Tshimanga, Joe Tomlinson and Ricky-Jade Jones all saw first-team action at Northampton Town last Saturday, but all start this afternoon’s Professional Development League fixture (1pm start).

First-team squad regulars Josh Knight and Ryan De Haviiland also start the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh Under 21s lost their first league game at home to Colchester 3-0 and then were beaten 4-3 at Bristol City in a League Cup tie.

A match report will appear here later.

Posh: Fynn Talley, Joe Tomlinson, Harley Mills, Benjamin Arthur, Josh Knight, Charlie O’Connell, Kai Corbett, Ryan De Havilland, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Kabongo Tshimanga, Ricky-Jade Jones. Subs: Jake West, Harry Thomas, Harry Titchmarsh, Ben Challinor, David Kawa.

Related topics:BournemouthRicky-Jade JonesJosh KnightNorthampton Town