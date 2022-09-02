Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Knight of Peterborough United cuts a dejected figure at full-time against Derby. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh performed well at Derby, even taking the lead with ten men, but failed to hold it when put under severe pressure from the hostile Pride Park crowd and the Derby players themselves.

McCann is expecting another hostile atmosphere at Fratton Park with Pompey averaging 18,133 for their three League One home games this season. The crowd will also be energised by the fact their side sit top of the league and unbeaten in their six League One games so far. Posh themselves sit fourth having won four and lost two of their six opening league games.

Portsmouth also tie Posh for being the highest scoring team in the division- with 13 goals- and Colby Bishop sitting second in the race for the Golden Boot with four goals. Posh’s Jonson Clarke-Harris leads the way with five strikes.

Speaking ahead of the match, McCann said: “I think they have recruited really well. Colby Bishop is a good signing for them. Dane Scarlett, who played at the Under-19 Euros is lively at the top end of the pitch and then I think they’ve done well to recruit in and around that as well and get in players like Marlon Pack with his experience.

“It’s going to be about managing the game and trying to quieten the crowd. I think it’s going to be a good game. They’ve started really well and they look strong but we feel as if we’re in really good form ourselves. So, we can go there with a lot of confidence.

“It will be like Derby- it’s loud there, it’s tight and the fans are right on top of you so that’s a massive advantage for them when they get 20,000 there so we have to manage that and enjoy playing in that sort of atmosphere and take the sting out of it.”

Nathan Thompson’s suspension he picked up for his red card against Derby will rule him out of this meeting with his former side. The fact is was two yellow cards meant that the club could not appeal it.

A week on, McCann still seemed riled by the decision and said he hoped to be treated more fairly at Fratton Park.

He added: “We’ve worked very hard this week, we’ve put a lot of work into the eight of nine boys that didn’t play on Tuesday

“It’s frustrating for us to lose Nathan because, having reviewed the footage and been spoken to by the assessor, it’s just a shocking decision to send him off- the second one particularly- it’s just ridiculous.

" I feel sorry for Nathan because he’s going to miss this game and it’s had a massive impact on use. We hope we get a bit more fairness tomorrow at Fratton Park.”