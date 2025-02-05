Ricky-Jade Jones celebrates his winning goal for Posh v Cheltenham. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United mounted a second-half comeback to keep alive hopes of an immediate return visit to Wembley on Wednesday night.

A shocking first-half display saw League Two side Cheltenham take a 2-1 lead into the interval in a Vertu Trophy quarter-final at the Weston Homes Stadium. Holders Posh were lucky they didn’t have a greater disadvantage to overcome.

But four substitutions and a change in formation, which included players performing in their strongest positions – something that will hopefully catch on – lead to an improvement, not a particularly dramatic one, but strong enough to deliver a 3-2 win with goals from Abraham Odoh and sub Ricky-Jade Jones. Hector Kyprianou had tapped Posh in front midway through the first-half against the run of play before Cheltenham responded with excellent finishes from Jordan Thomas and George Miller.

Posh made six changes to their starting line-up with the three most recent defensive signings all ineligible to take part. Posh boss Darren Ferguson reacted to that by choosing three centre-backs and asking two wingers, Cian Hayes and Abraham Odoh, to play as wing-backs. Hector Kyprianou returned as skipper as well as central midfielder, and fellow play-maker Donay O’Brien-Brady was also back as were centre-backs Manny Fernandez and Oscar Wallin, while goalkeeper Jed Steer replaced Nicholas Bilokapic.

Archie Collins wins a header for Posh against Cheltenham. Photo David Lowndes.

Also leaving the side were Ricky-Jade Jones and Mahamadou Susoho with the latter out of the squad altogether. Cheltenham selected their strongest available side.

It looked a strange line-up and formation so few surprises that Posh were so awful in the first 45 minutes. They couldn’t beat an aggressive press unless they booted the ball long, but poor old Gustav Lindgren is not built to deal with that level of service. Posh often had nine men lying deep and yet still looked shaky at the back. No crosses were stopped and no loose balls were collected.

Thomas headed over in the sixth minute and struck the crossbar in the 13th minute before Posh woke up. George Nevett and Chris Conn-Clarke combined well to finally free Lindgren, but former Posh ‘keeper Joe Day saved well and kept out the Swede’s follow-up on 23 minutes. Posh did take the lead from the corner though. It was taken short with Conn-Clarke swinging a cross in that Fernandez won. Day made the save, but Kyprianou was on hand to tap home the rebound.

It didn’t make a lot of difference to an error-strewn display and the visitors deservedly levelled through a screamer from the impressive Thomas. Assists though to O’Brien-Brady for making a mess of a simple pass and Nevett for a weak challenge before a 25-yarder flew into the top corner.

It had quickly turned into another hard watch although Odoh struck a post after another Conn-Clarke pass just before Miller gave Cheltenham the half-time lead they deserved as a three-man defence was exposed by one flicked header and a clear run at goal in added time.

Ferguson responded predictably if belatedly by ditching his wing-back formation and making four half-time substitutions with Ricky-Jade Jones, Malik Mothersille, James Dornelly and Harley Mills all introduced.

Posh switched to a 4-4-2 formation and almost reaped an immediate reward when Odoh teed up Archie Collins who was denied by a fine Day save from inside the area.

They weren’t kept waiting for an equaliser for long as subs Mills and Mothersille combined to leave the latter bearing down on goal. Day made another decent stop, but Odoh, free from his defensive duties, was on hand to convert.

Posh were much more impressive after the break. There was speed galore and plenty of passion and determination. Lindgren, who appeared to enjoy himself in a slightly deeper role, saw a snapshot well saved before sending Jones through on goal to score the winner 20 minutes from time. It looked like the speedster had overrun the ball, but he slotted home from an acute angle with the help of a nick off Day.

Posh sat back for most of the last 20 minutes, but Cheltenham’s attacking threat had gradually disappeared, and been replaced with a robust, physical approach, and Steer was untroubled until the final whistle. It was a much-needed win which brought Wembley into view, but, despite playing with far more intent after the break, it was not a performance to worry upcoming League One opponents.

Posh: Jed Steer, Cian Hayes (sub Harley Mills, 46 mins), George Nevett (sub James Dornelly, 46 mins), Emmanuel Fernandez, Oscar Wallin, Abraham Odoh (sub Bradley Ihionvien, 89 mins), Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou, Donay O’Brien-Brady (sub Malik Mothersille, 46 mins), Chris Conn-Clarke (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 46 mins), Gustav Lindgren.

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Ryan De Havilland.

Cheltenham: Joe Day, Arkell-Jude Boyd, Liam Kinsella (sub Timothee Dieng, 73 mins), Tom Bradbury, Luke Young, George Miller (sub Matty Taylor, 53 mins), Jordan Thomas, Ethon Archer, Valentino Adedokun (sub Darragh Power, 69 mins), Sam Stubbs (sub Ibrahim Bakare, 75 mins), Thomas Backwell (sub Ashley Hay, 53 mins).

Unused subs: Mamadou Diallo, Liam Doulson.

Goals: Posh – Kyprianou (24 mins), Odoh (52 mins), Jones (70 mins).

Cheltenham – Thomas (35 mins), Miller (45 + 3 mins).

Cautions: Posh – None.

Cheltenham – Bradbury (foul), Adedokun (foul), Stubbs (foul), Jude-Boyd (foul).

Referee: Scott Oldham 6.

Attendance: 2,587 (111 Cheltenham).